One-China principle bedrock of China-U.S. ties: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 09:01, June 04, 2022

The photo posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China shows Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang paying a visit to the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston, Texas, the United States, on June 2, 2022. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China)

U.S. President Joe Biden's commitments must be earnestly followed, and this is the key to taking China-U.S. relations out of the current difficulties, says Qin Gang.

HOUSTON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is the bedrock of China-U.S. ties, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Thursday.

Addressing the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston, Texas, Qin said the Taiwan question is the most important, sensitive and fundamental issue in China-U.S. relations.

"President Biden clearly stated that the U.S. does not seek to have a new Cold War with China, to change China's system, or to revitalize alliances against China, and that the U.S. does not support 'Taiwan independence' or intend to seek a conflict with China," said the ambassador.

President Biden's commitments must be earnestly followed, and this is the key to taking China-U.S. relations out of the current difficulties, he said.

"The U.S. should abide by its commitments made on the Taiwan question in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques. It should not keep hollowing out the one-China principle, support and connive at 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, or claim that Taiwan's status is undetermined, because these moves will only create tension across the Taiwan Strait and endanger regional peace and stability," Qin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)