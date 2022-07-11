China activates level-IV emergency response to flooding

Xinhua) 08:51, July 11, 2022

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday activated a level-IV emergency response to flood risks in certain regions in the northern, central, and northwestern parts of China.

From Monday to Wednesday, heavy rains will lash the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shaanxi, and Gansu, and would cause water levels of rivers in the regions to rise sharply, said the ministry.

Multiple rivers are expected to see water levels exceed their warning lines, according to the ministry.

Local departments should take precautionary measures, and work groups have been sent to Hebei and Shanxi to guide local flood prevention work, said the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

