China activates Level-IV emergency response for flooding

Xinhua) 13:20, May 28, 2022

BEIJING - China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control on Friday following forecasts of downpours in southern areas of the country.

From May 28 to 31, heavy downpours are expected to hit most southern areas of the Qinling Mountains and the Huaihe River, according to the country's meteorological department. Some areas are expected to encounter between 150 and 200 millimeters of precipitation.

Governments at all levels have been urged to make preparations for disaster prevention and relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe.

