Severe flooding after heavy rain batters SW China's Guizhou Province

CGTN) 14:49, June 21, 2022

Flash floods and landslides followed heavy rain in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on the evening of June 17, affecting at least 9,790 people in 15 towns and districts. Over 32 roads were cut off, 55 houses collapsed and 34 power supply lines were out of power. Rescue officials promptly moved 6,462 people to safety while relocation of 2,074 people has completed.

