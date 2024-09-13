Moonlit Legacies: China's Mid-Autumn Relics and Traditions

The moon, with its gentle radiance in the night sky, has long captivated the hearts and imaginations of generations. In China, Mid-Autumn Festival stands as a time-honored celebration, symbolizing family reunions and shared joy. Countless stories and customs have been lovingly passed down through the ages, enriching this cherished holiday.

As this year's Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, People’s Daily Online embarks on a journey to explore ancient moon-related relics, tracing the profound cultural and emotional bonds that have endured for centuries. These artifacts not only showcase the artistic brilliance of our ancestors but also embody the timeless reverence for the moon—a symbol that continues to illuminate our lives today. Through this exploration, we witness the enduring spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival, where traditions, memories, and sentiments are tenderly passed from one generation to the next, carried on by beams of moonlight.

Blue-and-White Porcelain Bell with a Design of Moon Gazing at the Jade Terrace

Ming Dynasty (1368–1644)

This is an exquisite blue-and-white porcelain bell from the Ming Dynasty, standing 10.1 cm tall with a mouth diameter of 15.5 cm. It depicts a serene moon-gazing scene, a cherished theme in Chinese culture. The outer surface features three groups of figures: In the first scene, an elderly woman sits by a stone under a pine tree, gazing at the moon from afar, while a maidservant stands behind her holding a fan. The second and third scenes depict women admiring the moon and flowers amid mountains and stones, adding to the tranquil mood.

The design portrays the legendary "Jade Terrace," a mythical place of immortals where figures gaze at the moon, enchanted by its glow. This artifact captures the timeless beauty of moonlit nights and the artistic elegance of the Ming era.

