Mid-Autumn Festival: eating mooncakes and gazing at the full moon with family
By Zhang Wenjie, Xie Ying, Fanny (People's Daily Online) 09:32, September 29, 2023
Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival.
Falling on the fifteenth day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar every year, the Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated by Chinese people for generations as a time for family reunion and enjoying a bountiful harvest.
Eating mooncakes is an integral part of the festival. Its round shape symbolizes people’s wish for reunion and a sense of completeness and fulfillment.
Though the festival originated in China, it is now celebrated in many other Asian countries.
On this special day, remember to gaze up at the full moon, send good wishes to your family and loved ones, and, most importantly, don't forget to savor some mooncakes!
