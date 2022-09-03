Home>>
People select lanterns in celebration of upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in HK
(Xinhua) 13:30, September 03, 2022
People select lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a street market in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People select lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a street market in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A kid holding a lantern for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival is pictured at a street market in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
