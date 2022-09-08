Home>>
Hong Kong celebrates Mid-Autumn festival with colorful lanterns
(Ecns.cn) 09:31, September 08, 2022
Chinese lanterns adorn the streets in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sept. 6, 2022 as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
More than 800 colorful lanterns were hung along the Lee Tung Ave, transforming it into a unique festive hotspot ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which will fall on Sept. 10 this year.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Students make moon cakes to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Wellington
- Lantern fair held to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Jiangsu
- People greet coming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore
- Buenos Aires hosts celebrations of Mid-Autumn Festival
- Mooncake, festival and China's lunar mission
- Hefei's railway system sees travel rush around Mid-autumn Festival
- Man-made moons erected to greet Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival
- Vietnamese snapping up traditional, modern moon cakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
- Children make moon cakes to greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in N China
- Hand-made moon cakes lead new trend
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.