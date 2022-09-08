Languages

Archive

Thursday, September 08, 2022

Home>>

Hong Kong celebrates Mid-Autumn festival with colorful lanterns

(Ecns.cn) 09:31, September 08, 2022

Chinese lanterns adorn the streets in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sept. 6, 2022 as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

More than 800 colorful lanterns were hung along the Lee Tung Ave, transforming it into a unique festive hotspot ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which will fall on Sept. 10 this year.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories