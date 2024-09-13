Home>>
Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem Seeing Meng Haoran off At Yellow Crane Tower in English
(People's Daily App) 13:43, September 13, 2024
Wang Shiren, a professor of British and American poetry at Peking University, reads an English translation of Seeing Meng Haoran off At Yellow Crane Tower by Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Li Bai. The poem explores the theme of friendship and captures the emotions of separation when gazing at his friend's departing boat.
