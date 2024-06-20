Home>>
Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem in English
(People's Daily App) 08:59, June 20, 2024
Wang Shiren, a professor of British and American poetry at Peking University, reads an English translation of On the Height by Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Du Fu. The poet explores themes of impermanence, aging, illness and social unrest describing autumn scenery along the river. (Produced by Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing and Tan Siyi)
