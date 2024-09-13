Kenya's industrial expo opens with call for deepening commercial ties with China

Xinhua) 13:14, September 13, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The seventh edition of the International Industrial Expo opened in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Thursday with senior officials and industry executives reiterating the call for enhanced commercial ties with China to hasten economic growth.

Nearly 200 exhibitors, mostly from China, are participating in the three-day expo to showcase diverse products ranging from farm machinery, automotive parts, renewable energy solutions, leather and electronic devices.

Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited has organized the event in conjunction with the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a business lobby.

Pius Rotich, general manager for Investment Promotion and Business Development at KenInvest, said the expo will help showcase the country as an industrial, trading and logistics hub.

"This expo reaffirms the fact that Kenya is ready for trade and investments. The government is committed to rolling out incentives to international investors for them to set up manufacturing bases locally," Rotich said.

Rotich said the huge presence of Chinese exhibitors pointed to the flourishing ties with the Asian nation in crucial sectors including manufacturing, electric mobility and construction.

Running under the theme of "Investing in Tomorrow-Trading for Prosperity," the expo seeks to inject vitality into Kenya's manufacturing sector, besides creating a platform for local investors to forge ties with their Chinese counterparts.

Gao Wei, managing director at Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited, said this year's expo aims to boost Kenya-China industrial cooperation and elevate trade and flow of innovations required to boost the competitiveness of local businesses.

According to Gao, Kenyan firms domiciled in the manufacturing sector will be accorded the opportunity to showcase their products to international visitors at the expo while they scout for partnerships with their Chinese counterparts to foster growth.

Kennedy Onditi, national director at Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said since its inception in 2018, the expo has unlocked trade and investments between China and Kenya, facilitated technology transfer and established joint ventures on product development.

Onditi added that during the three-day expo, Kenyan and Chinese investors will have an opportunity to explore partnerships in agro-processing, green energy, construction and the digital economy.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)