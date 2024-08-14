African, Chinese stakeholders convene in Kenya amid call to transform food systems

A press conference is held during the Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders from China, Africa, and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) convened in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday to launch a forum aimed at advancing agricultural transformation, achieving food security, and addressing rural poverty on the continent.

The Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum, organized by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and CIMMYT, runs from Aug. 13 to 16. The event, which has drawn over 100 participants, focuses on "Transforming Agrifood Systems in Africa through Scientific Innovations and Partnerships."

Bram Govaerts, director general of CIMMYT, highlighted the importance of the forum, noting that it provides a crucial platform for African and Chinese scientists to explore new strategies for transforming food systems amid challenges such as climate change, crop pests, and diseases.

Govaerts emphasized that regular exchanges between Chinese and African scientists, based on South-South cooperation, are vital for transferring technologies, innovations, and best practices essential for revolutionizing smallholder farming in Africa. He also called for collaborative research to develop and deploy dryland crops like legumes and cereals, which are critical for addressing the continent's hunger crisis.

Ye Yujiang, vice president of CAAS, noted that mutual partnerships between Chinese and African scientists can drive agricultural modernization, enhance food and nutritional security, and improve rural incomes. He highlighted Chinese research institutions' commitment to advancing cooperation with their African counterparts through training, technology transfer, and innovations aimed at increasing crop yields for smallholders.

Ye also pointed to successful outcomes from China-Africa agricultural collaboration, such as the development of hybrid rice and training programs for young African scientists, which have bolstered food security and rural development.

Prasanna Boddupalli, director of CIMMYT's Global Maize Program, underscored the importance of win-win cooperation between Chinese and African scientists to ensure that smallholder farmers in Africa access high-yield, disease-resistant, pest-resistant, and drought-tolerant crop varieties.

Boddupalli suggested that African countries should benefit from China's experience in transitioning to modern, climate-smart, and economically viable farming systems.

Felister Makini, deputy director general of Research and Partnerships at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, highlighted that collaboration with China will help African governments address gaps in research, capacity, policy, and financing that have hindered the continent's agricultural transformation.

Bram Govaerts, director general of CIMMYT, speaks in an interview with Xinhua during the Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Prasanna Boddupalli, director of CIMMYT's Global Maize Program, speaks in an interview with Xinhua during the Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People attend the Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Felister Makini, deputy director general of Research and Partnerships at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, speaks at the Africa-China-CIMMYT Science Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

