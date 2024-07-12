Kenyan president reshuffles Cabinet after weeks of deadly protests

Xinhua) 09:10, July 12, 2024

This photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows Kenyan President William Ruto delivering a speech on TV. Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all cabinet secretaries except the deputy president and the prime cabinet secretary who is also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

NAIROBI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed his Cabinet following three weeks of anti-government protests over tax hikes.

Addressing a news conference in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Ruto announced the sacking of 22 cabinet members, retaining only his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

"I have decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the cabinet secretaries and the attorney-general from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya, except the prime cabinet secretary and cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs," Ruto said.

The president said that he would engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations to establish a broadly-based government.

Ruto justified the move as essential to addressing the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities and eliminating wastage and unnecessary duplication within government agencies. During this transition, government operations will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of principal secretaries and other relevant officials.

He emphasized that the decision was made after "reflection, listening to Kenyans, and a holistic appraisal of my Cabinet."

Recent events, including the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, were pivotal factors necessitating the Cabinet reshuffle, Ruto said, noting that the bill's withdrawal required a review and reorganization of the budget and fiscal management, bringing the government to an inflection point.

The Finance Bill 2024, which sparked widespread protests, aimed to raise an additional 346.7 billion shillings (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars) through new taxes. Protesters were particularly outraged by provisions that would raise taxes on essential goods and services, such as bread and mobile money transfers.

According to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 41 people were killed and more than 360 injured during the anti-tax hike protests in the country.

Despite the turmoil, Ruto said his government has achieved significant progress in increasing food production by reducing the cost of farm inputs, thereby lowering the overall cost of food and living.

This photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows Kenyan President William Ruto delivering a speech in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all cabinet secretaries except the deputy president and the prime cabinet secretary who is also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs. (Photo by Joy Nabukews/Xinhua)

