China's Tecno launches new, high-end smartphone in Kenyan market
NAIROBI, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese phone maker Tecno has officially launched the Phantom X smartphone in the Kenyan market.
"The Tecno Phantom X will be the most powerful device we have brought to market," Shiva Zhong, brand manager at Tecno Mobile Kenya, said during the launch on Thursday night in Nairobi.
The model, which targets the high-end segment of the mobile consumer market, will retail at 49,999 shillings (about 463 U.S. dollars), he said.
The central theme around Tecno and particularly the Phantom series revolves around providing customers with the impetus to push the limits of what they think is possible, Zhong said.
The Chinese technology firm said that since Tecno's inception, "Africa-First" has been one of its core brand objectives, and through the performance of the brand has proven that it is possible to build a global brand by projecting the unique needs of African consumers.
