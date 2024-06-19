Chinese firm opens eco-friendly roofing factory in Kenya

Xinhua) 09:48, June 19, 2024

Wu Shuang (1st L, Front), general manager of SINOMA Roofing Company, and Zhang Sicai (1st R, Front), general manager of CBMI Construction Co., Ltd., show a product to Wavinya Ndeti (2nd L, Front), Machakos County governor, in Machakos County, Kenya, on June 18, 2024. A Chinese roofing company opened a new factory in Kenya on Tuesday to provide the market with affordable, eco-friendly and durable roofing materials. (Photo by Charles Onyango/Xinhua)

MACHAKOS, Kenya, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese roofing company opened a new factory in Kenya on Tuesday to provide the market with affordable, eco-friendly and durable roofing materials.

"Kenya and China share a deep bond of friendship. We are committed to providing affordable, quality materials that will meet the needs of the Kenyan people," said Wu Shuang, general manager of SINOMA Roofing Company, during the official opening of the factory domiciled in Machakos County, which borders the national capital of Nairobi to the west.

"We are happy that the technology being used will change how roofing is done, and that the factory will give an opportunity to young people to come and learn how this technology works," said Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos County governor.

Ndeti expressed her enthusiasm for the new factory, highlighting that the roofing industry is experiencing significant growth and has strong demand.

The event was also attended by Zhang Sicai, general manager of CBMI Construction Co., Ltd.

Zhang said the factory will employ at least 50 locals, with plans to increase the number to 200 in the near future.

He added that the company is keen to comply with local regulatory requirements to protect the environment while referencing the eco-friendly nature of the roofing materials.

Officials said the establishment of an efficient roofing company comes at a crucial time when Kenya continues to implement an ambitious national plan to provide affordable housing units in cities and metropolitan areas.

Staff members work at the newly-opened factory of SINOMA Roofing Company in Machakos County, Kenya, on June 18, 2024. A Chinese roofing company opened a new factory in Kenya on Tuesday to provide the market with affordable, eco-friendly and durable roofing materials. (Photo by Charles Onyango/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)