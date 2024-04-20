UN, Chinese embassy celebrate Chinese Language Day in Kenya

Members of an instrument orchestra of east China's Nanjing University perform during a UN Chinese Language Day event in Nairobi, Kenya, April 19, 2024. The United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya celebrated UN Chinese Language Day on Friday with a vibrant event which included calligraphy, lectures and a musical performance. The ceremony featured traditional music from the instrument orchestra of east China's Nanjing University and was attended by senior UN officials, diplomats, students and faculty members from local universities. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

NAIROBI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya celebrated UN Chinese Language Day on Friday with a vibrant event. The ceremony featured traditional music from the instrument orchestra of east China's Nanjing University and was attended by senior UN officials, diplomats, students and faculty members from local universities.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian and Director-general of UNON Zainab Hawa Bangura attended the event. They emphasized the importance of UN Chinese Language Day, which falls on April 20, in promoting multilateralism and a shared future for humanity.

Bangura, in her opening remarks, said that spoken by one-fifth of the global population, the Chinese language plays a central role in advancing multilingualism and cultural diversity.

"It is an honor to celebrate the rich heritage and significance of the Chinese language, not only to the people of China but also to the global community," Bangura said.

Describing Chinese as an official language of the United Nations, Bangura said that UN Chinese Language Day, first celebrated in 2010, has helped deepen the world's understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture.

The UN Chinese Language Day event at the UN Office in Nairobi included calligraphy, lectures and a musical performance by an orchestra from Nanjing University, one of the top universities in Asia.

The Chinese envoy said that since its inception in 2010, UN Chinese Language Day has provided a platform for the world to learn about contemporary China and its rich culture. He added that language can bridge divisions, promote peaceful co-existence, foster cross-cultural understanding, and create a future of shared destiny.

