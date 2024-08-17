Feature: Kenyan students shine at Chinese cultural showcase

NAIROBI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Amid the enchanting melodies of traditional Chinese music, Njambi Munene, an 18-year-old Kenyan girl, moved gracefully across the stage at the University of Nairobi, Kenya's oldest institution of higher learning, twirling and swaying in perfect rhythm with six other performers.

As the final note of the music lingered in the air, Munene came to a graceful halt, her chest rising and falling with each breath. She held her pose momentarily, then dipped into a slight bow.

The audience who had been holding their breath suddenly erupted in thunderous applause. It wasn't just a performance, but rather part of a special Chinese cultural showcase held at the Confucius Institute of the University of Nairobi, which was organized by the Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Kenya and a visiting delegation from the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the Shandong Provincial Government.

Munene had spent nearly a month preparing for this moment, mastering the intricate steps and movements of traditional Chinese dance.

"I have always wanted to learn a different language in addition to my native language, Swahili, so when I finished my high school studies, I was advised by a friend to enroll in a certificate course at Kenyatta University," she said in an interview with Xinhua Thursday.

Aspiring to be a lawyer, Munene believed the Chinese language would give her an edge when securing corporate engagements. "I am looking for something unique and marketable because I recognize that having a global language will land me many opportunities," she added.

Her interest in foreign languages began with a burgeoning love for different cultures. Now a student at the Kenyatta University Confucius Institute for six months, Munene has blossomed in her oratory and written skills in Chinese, emerging as an outstanding student.

The visiting delegation of 12 teachers expressed their enthusiasm during the event, congratulating Kenyan students for their mastery of Chinese and their appetite for learning new cultures.

"It is admirable and encouraging to see so many young people learning and excelling in the Chinese language. This kind of commitment will enrich the bilateral ties between the two countries greatly," said Wang Chao, deputy director at the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the Shandong Provincial Government.

Wang added that efforts are being made to include foreign languages in the curriculums on Chinese campuses so that Chinese students are also exposed to other languages. He also acknowledged the strides made by Kenyatta University which successfully introduced a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chinese language -- a milestone that had been in the making for years.

Mwikali Wima, a student at the Kenyatta University Confucius Institute, said that she has developed a deep affection for Chinese characters. "I have particularly loved and enjoyed learning Chinese characters, an endeavor that has given me a sense of accomplishment," Wima said right after she left the stage following the presentation of her calligraphy work.

Nixon Ndegwa performed acrobatics to the delight of guests. "I am not a student of Mandarin. After interacting with my peers who are taking Chinese courses, I have been inspired to join them," he said.

Coming from the outskirts of Nairobi, Ndegwa has been taking part in Chinese performances even though he has never stepped into a Mandarin class. Asked whether he might join one soon, he said: "I cannot rule that option out."

The cultural showcase, dubbed "2024 Chinese Cultural Paradise-Nairobi Camp in Kenya," was launched at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University on Aug. 5. During the 10-day event, students participated in a variety of cultural courses such as Erhu playing, Chinese drums, tie-dye, Chinese martial arts, paper cutting, ethnic songs and dances, and calligraphy, gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

