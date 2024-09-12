Raising fish in rice paddies in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 14:09, September 12, 2024

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Breed fish in rice paddies? Yes!

In the golden autumn season, in the villages and fields of Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, a bountiful harvest with fragrant rice and plump fish is on display.

In Danzhai county's Kala village, layers of golden rice fields stretch out and heavy rice ears sway gently in the breeze, greeting the bright autumn sun and narrating the joy of harvest. In the rice paddies, the occasional sound of fish leaping can be heard, adding vitality and vigor to this picture of abundance. Miao villagers weave through the rice fields, their faces glowing with broad smiles, reaping the fruits of their hard labor. The fragrance of the rice and the plumpness of the fish are not only nature's gifts but also the embodiment of people's industrious wisdom.

The picture of fragrant rice and plump fish is a vivid practice of the rural revitalization strategy. It not only promotes increased income and prosperity for farmers but also injects new vitality into the development of rural tourism.

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Villagers display the rice paddy fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Photo shows fields with rice and fish in Kala village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)