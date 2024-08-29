Famers harvest ratoon rice in Pengze, E China's Jiangxi
|Photo shows farm machinery operators reaping ratoon rice in the high-standard farmlands of Tianfeng village, Yangzi township, Pengze county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Recently, farm machinery operators have been reaping ratoon rice in the high-standard farmlands of Tianfeng village, Yangzi township, Pengze county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Ratoon rice refers to the cultivation of rice grown from the stubbles remaining after the initial harvest. By creating suitable conditions, including watering, fertilization, temperature and light, the dormant buds on the rice stubble are stimulated to grow again, thus bearing grains for a second harvest.
Ratoon rice permits two harvests in a single season, saving time and labor costs. Pengze county, therefore, has actively promoted the cultivation of ratoon rice in high-standard farmlands in recent years.
By improving the infrastructure of farmlands and providing policy support, planting demonstrations, and training in relevant techniques, the county has vigorously encouraged major grain growers and professional agricultural cooperatives to grow ratoon rice in mountainous areas, thereby increasing grain production capacity and farmers' income.
