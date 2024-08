Farmers begin rice transplanting after dike breaches sealed in C China

Xinhua) 10:40, August 06, 2024

Villagers drive a rice transplanter planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. Dike breaches occurred between July 28 and 29 after Typhoon Gaemi triggered record-breaking floods on the Juanshui river. The dike breaches in Xiangtan County were repaired and farmers have begun planting rice seedlings after flood receded. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows villagers planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows villagers planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows villagers planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows villagers planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024.

Villagers drive a rice transplanter planting rice seedlings in Liantuo Village of Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024.

