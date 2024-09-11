China to further facilitate cross-border flow of personnel: immigration authority

Xinhua) 10:12, September 11, 2024

NANJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) has pledged to pursue more open policies to facilitate the cross-border flow of personnel and more inclusive cooperation to boost global immigration governance.

This message was delivered at a sub-forum on migration management cooperation under the 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum.

The NIA also vowed to take more effective steps to tackle cross-border crimes and called on governments of all countries and the international community to intensify negotiations and implement concerted actions regarding immigration issues.

While addressing the sub-forum via video link, Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, hailed the series of facilitation measures unveiled by China for foreigners to travel, study or live in the country.

Held on Monday and Tuesday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, the sub-forum was attended by approximately 300 people, including relevant officials and representatives from 57 countries and regions and six international organizations, and scholars and experts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)