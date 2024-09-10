China ready to contribute to global public security governance: official

NANJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will take concrete actions to contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to global public security governance, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said Monday.

Wang made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening of the 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. The forum was themed "Win-Win Cooperation Under Significant Changes: Building a Global Community of Common Public Security."

Wang said China has actively implemented global security initiatives over the past year, and is committed to building a global community with a shared future for public security, facilitating the convergence of security concepts and interests, and advancing global security cooperation.

Wang added that China is willing to work with countries around the world to practice common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concepts, and deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of public security. The country will work with other countries to promote the development of the global public security governance system in a fairer, more rational and more efficient direction.

On Monday, Wang met with officials from Malaysia, Myanmar, Zambia, Nicaragua and Russia.

