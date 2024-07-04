China's police chief urges further crackdown on organized crime

Xinhua) July 04, 2024

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Wednesday urged all-out efforts to further combat and eliminate organized crime to ensure social stability and happy, peaceful lives for the people.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national conference on combating organized crime held for public security authorities.

Wang stressed the importance of cracking down on organized crime in accordance with the law, and of dismantling mafia-like crime rings as well as their shelters and networks.

He called for efforts to tackle not only the emergence but also the root cause of organized crime, and for work to coordinate those efforts with preemptive measures targeting organized crime, particularly in key areas and sectors and at the primary level.

