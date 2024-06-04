Chinese police to step up crackdown on street racing

Xinhua) 09:21, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police will step up a crackdown on street racing to ensure safe and quiet nights for residents, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

Car racing on the street, mostly taking place at night to avoid police intervention, not only threatens traffic safety but also makes noise and disturbs people's rest, particularly when students are preparing for upcoming high school and college entrance exams, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said a nationwide operation against street racing has been carried out since the beginning of this year and has achieved notable progress.

In the press release, the ministry published 10 typical street racing cases cracked down by the police to raise public awareness and called on the public to report such illegal activities to the police.

