China vows zero tolerance for drunk driving during Spring Festival

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has urged public security organs nationwide to show zero tolerance to driving after drinking alcohol and drunk driving during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

A nationwide crackdown on such acts has been planned for the holiday period as well as the periods both before and after the holiday, according to a circular issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

Traffic control departments of public security organs will intensify law enforcement and inspections at night and in rural areas by deploying more police personnel, the circular said.

The Spring Festival holiday is seen as a high-risk period for driving under the influence of alcohol, as gatherings of families and friends increase at this time.

