China has over 3,000 law enforcement management centers nationwide

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- To date, Chinese public security authorities have built 3,055 management centers for law enforcement and case handling nationwide, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Tuesday.

More than 1.9 million active-duty police officers have basic-level law enforcement certifications across the country, and 60,000 have upper-level certifications, MPS said.

Public security authorities at all levels have persistently elevated their capacity to construct and leverage these management centers, which are designed to provide various public security services, MPS said.

Efforts have also been made to build a law enforcement framework that is secure, law-based, intensive, smart and efficient to boost the quality, efficacy and credibility of relevant work further, MPS said.

