China's police chief meets guests from Guyana, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

Xinhua) 13:08, September 20, 2023

NANJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with guests from Guyana, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, who are here to attend the 2023 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lian Yungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday.

When meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn of Guyana, Wang appreciated the Guyanese side's adherence to the one-China principle and firm support for China's core interests and major concerns and expressed willingness to work with Guyana to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and push bilateral relations to a new level.

Benn expressed willingness to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries and advance the continuous development of Guyana-China relations.

When meeting with the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Petr Gorodov, Wang expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation in maintaining political security and anti-interference, deepen cooperation in criminal judicial assistance, and continuously enrich China-Russia relations in the new era.

For his part, Gorodov expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges between the procuratorial and public security departments of the two countries and carry out pragmatic and efficient cooperation.

When meeting with Ulan Niiazbekov, Internal Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Wang said that China is willing to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, combating cross-border gambling and law enforcement capacity building, and push for all-round development of China-Kyrgyzstan practical cooperation.

Niiazbekov expressed willingness to continue close cooperation with China to safeguard the security and stability of the two countries.

When meeting with Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzod, Wang said China is ready to deepen cooperation with Tajikistan in anti-interference, strengthen cooperation in combating the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and Belt and Road projects security, drug control, and law enforcement capacity building to safeguard the prosperity and stability of the two countries and the peace of the people.

Rahimzod said that Tajikistan is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with a more open and candid attitude.

