Chinese public security authority urges better care for police officers

Xinhua) 09:24, August 23, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to improve the care and protection provided to police officers, and see that their efforts are properly compensated, a newly released document shows.

The document, released by the Communist Party of China committee of the Ministry of Public Security, calls for more efforts to safeguard the officers' honor, protect their physical and mental health, and effectively implement relevant preferential policies.

Honarary activities, such as promotion and awarding ceremonies, inauguration oath-taking and retirement ceremonies, should be better regulated, says the document.

It also notes that on special occasions, such as festivals and the Martyrs' Day, regular visits must be paid to police martyrs and their families, as well as model police officers and officers suffering from injuries or disabilities.

Primary-level police officers should be supplied with sufficient equipment, says the document. It adds that activities such as assaulting or humiliating police officers should be harshly punished in accordance with the law.

The document also calls for providing police officers with easier access to medical services.

The children of injured, disabled or deceased police officers should receive adequately subsidized schooling. They and their family members should also enjoy preferential policies, the document adds.

