Home>>
China launches manhunt for telecom, online fraud suspects
(Xinhua) 09:35, June 10, 2022
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China launched a manhunt on Thursday for major heads and key members of telecom and online fraud gangs across the country.
The yearlong operation, launched by a joint task force under the State Council, vowed to bring the suspects to justice and demanded that they surrender in order to receive leniency.
Criminal dens engaged in fraud are often set up both inside and outside China, and their members are involved in crimes including drug trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering, according to the task force.
China's Ministry of Public Security has issued top-level arrest warrants for 12 major heads and key members of telecom and online fraud gangs.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China makes notable achievements in shoring up public security
- Over 103,000 suspects detained for internet-related crimes in 2021
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-vice public security minister
- China releases 100 industrial standards for public security
- China orders safety checks on school buses ahead of new semester
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.