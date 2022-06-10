China launches manhunt for telecom, online fraud suspects

Xinhua) 09:35, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China launched a manhunt on Thursday for major heads and key members of telecom and online fraud gangs across the country.

The yearlong operation, launched by a joint task force under the State Council, vowed to bring the suspects to justice and demanded that they surrender in order to receive leniency.

Criminal dens engaged in fraud are often set up both inside and outside China, and their members are involved in crimes including drug trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering, according to the task force.

China's Ministry of Public Security has issued top-level arrest warrants for 12 major heads and key members of telecom and online fraud gangs.

