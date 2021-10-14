China releases 100 industrial standards for public security

Xinhua) 16:44, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday released 100 sets of industrial standards regarding public safety, covering areas of social security, traffic management, and the techniques applied in collecting evidence for criminal cases.

The MPS had released 2,256 sets of industrial standards so far that are currently in effect, said MPS official Li Jian at a press conference, adding that the MPS also participated in the formulation of more than 10 international standards in this field.

Such standards have supported the building of rule of law in China, said Li. For example, the standards for network protection laid the foundation for enforcing the cybersecurity law.

An industrial standard system for public security has basically taken shape in China, playing an active role in maintaining social safety and stability and fostering a law-based environment, according to Li.

