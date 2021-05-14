China releases list of most-wanted cultural relic criminals

Xinhua) 10:01, May 14, 2021

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has released a new list of 10 most-wanted fugitives involved in major crimes related to cultural relics.

It is the sixth such list of fugitives wanted by the police amid the country's intensified efforts to crack down on cultural relic crimes, including tomb robbery, theft, and the sale and trafficking of cultural relics, the ministry said.

Police have encouraged the public to provide tip-offs and report offenses associated with cultural relics, offering rewards to those who provide useful information.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)