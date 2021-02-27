Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Public security authorities finish handling of 683 suggestions, proposals

(Xinhua)    10:17, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's public security authorities have completed the handling of all the 683 pieces of suggestions and proposals collected during the previous annual sessions of the national legislature and political advisory body in May 2020, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

The recommendations were either put forward by deputies to the National People's Congress or by members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee.

Public security authorities tasked with handling the suggestions and proposals were mobilized to look into the relevant issues, and they have maintained close contact with the concerned legislators and political advisors.

The topics range from public security to traffic management and cyber security, and had led to the introduction of a series of new measures and reforms. 

