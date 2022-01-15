Over 103,000 suspects detained for internet-related crimes in 2021

Xinhua) 09:45, January 15, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 103,000 suspects involved in more than 62,000 cases of internet-related crimes had been detained amid a crackdown on online crimes in 2021, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Friday.

During the crackdown, police detained 783 suspects for secretly installing wiretapping or surveillance equipment. Over 2,000 suspects were seized for illegal and criminal acts such as paid deletion of posts and falsifying statistics for online reviews.

More than 6.2 million online paid posting accounts and over 1,200 websites were shut down in accordance with laws. And over 1,700 suspects were nabbed for organizing cheating on exams using the internet, the MPS said.

