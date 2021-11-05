China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-vice public security minister

Xinhua) 16:41, November 05, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Sun Lijun, former vice minister of public security, for suspected bribe-taking, an official statement said Friday.

Sun's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission.

The handling of the case is underway.

