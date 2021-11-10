China restricts business activities of judicial police officers' relatives

Xinhua) 09:06, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice has released a circular, banning the family members of police officers in the judiciary system from doing business in areas where the officers may have a conflict of interest.

The spouses, children and children's spouses of police officers are prohibited from doing business in areas that fall within their jurisdictions and that might affect their impartiality in performing law-enforcement duties, said the circular.

Legitimate business operations by family members should be placed under close scrutiny, it said.

