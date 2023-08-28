China mulls revising law to enhance public security
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, with the aim of improving the maintenance of law and order in the country.
The relevant bill is being deliberated at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
The proposed draft prohibits actions such as cheating in exams, orchestrating pyramid schemes, impeding the safe operation of public transport vehicles, and dropping objects from buildings.
To strengthen the protection of minors, the draft specifies that actions damaging the rights and interests of minors will result in harsher punishments.
During the interrogation of a juvenile suspect under the age of 16, if the suspect's parents or other guardians are unable to be present, the suspect should be accompanied by other eligible adults, according to the draft.
