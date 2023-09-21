China vows to strengthen global cooperation in public security

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

NANJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation in public security with all relevant parties, and promote the development of the global public-security governance system in a more fair, rational, and efficient direction, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The forum, themed "One World, Common Security," attracted more than 500 senior law enforcement officials, experts, and scholars from over 50 countries, regions, and international organizations.

Wang noted that in the face of a complex public security situation around the world, China's stance is consistent and clear that it will actively implement the Global Security Initiative (GSI), adhere to common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concepts and strive to take a new path of cooperation based on joint consultation, shared responsibilities, and shared outcomes.

China is ready to share its experience in public security governance with other countries, contribute wisdom and strength to deepening global public security governance, and work together for a better tomorrow of lasting peace and universal security, he said.

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of Malaysia, and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations undersecretary-general for peace operations, and some other guests also delivered video or live speeches at the opening ceremony.

