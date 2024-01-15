Home>>
China's police chief stresses modernization of public security work
(Xinhua) 11:25, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Sunday stressed the importance of promoting the modernization of public security work and called on public security organs across the country to contribute to Chinese modernization.
Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national meeting attended by police chiefs from across China.
Wang urged efforts from public security organs in safeguarding the country's political security and public security, maintaining social stability, serving economic and social development, and promoting reform in the public security sector.
