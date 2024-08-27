China sees 30 pct drop in criminal cases from January to July 2024

Xinhua) 14:11, August 27, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China saw the number of registered criminal cases fall by 30.1 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2024, marking a 14-month consecutive decline, official figures showed on Tuesday.

This decline follows China's increased efforts to ensure long-term social stability, which already led to a 4.8 percent decrease in criminal cases filed in 2023 compared to the previous year, said Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, at a press conference.

Telecom fraud cases dropped by 23.8 percent during the first seven months of 2024, continuing an 11-month year-on-year downward trend.

With people's sense of security continuously rising, China's public safety index for 2023 stood at 98.2 percent, maintaining a level above 98 percent for the fourth consecutive year, Qi added.

