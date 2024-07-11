Home>>
Chinese police launches campaign on safeguarding nighttime public security
(Xinhua) 14:40, July 11, 2024
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Police departments across China have recently launched a campaign to safeguard public security at night, China's Ministry of Public Security announced Thursday.
During the campaign, more police officers and vehicles were dispatched to key locations, such as commercial areas of the nighttime economy, to spot and deter illegal behaviors in time.
Police departments also launched extensive safety inspections, during which 994,000 venues were scanned for safety loopholes. They also focused on curbing illegal activities that breach traffic laws and regulations and have handled 38,000 serious violations.
