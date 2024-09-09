Home>>
Singaporean FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:58, September 09, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from September 8 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Saturday.
Balakrishnan's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, Mao added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Singaporean company launches agri-voltaic project in China
- China, Singapore to hold joint maritime exercise
- Enhancing people-to-people bonds through cultural collaboration: Singaporean musician
- Ice attractions in China catch eyes at Singapore travel fair
- China, Singapore should upgrade bilateral cooperation: Wang Yi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.