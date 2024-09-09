Singaporean FM to visit China

Xinhua) 09:58, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from September 8 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Saturday.

Balakrishnan's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, Mao added.

