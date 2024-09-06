Singaporean company launches agri-voltaic project in China

Xinhua) 11:13, September 06, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's energy company SP Group on Thursday announced the deployment of a 240 megawatt-peak agri-voltaic project in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The project combines solar photovoltaic generation with agricultural use, fostering multifunctional land use and promoting green energy generation and ecological balance, SP Group said.

Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024, the project is expected to generate 7.5 billion kilowatt-hour of green electricity over the next 25 years.

The green power can reduce coal use by 920,000 tons and avoid 4.46 million tons of carbon emissions.

The energy company said it has secured 1.45 gigawatt of solar projects in China, with its sustainable energy solutions footprint extending across 18 provinces and municipalities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)