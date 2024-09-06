Palestinians perform traditional dance in refugee camp
Palestinians perform the Palestinian traditional dance for displaced children in a refugee camp in the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, on Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
