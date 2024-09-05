Chinese envoy urges greater efforts towards "immediate" release of all detainees

Xinhua) 10:52, September 05, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for greater diplomatic effort towards the immediate release of all detainees, be they Israeli or Palestinian, so that they could go home without further delay.

"The six hostages who perished in Gaza are distressing. The tragic end that befell them evokes sympathy," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), said in remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

"China condemns all violence against civilians and denounces all violations of international law and international humanitarian law," said the ambassador.

He stressed that "the stark reality speaks volumes" about the futility of attempts to win a "total victory" by prolonging the war, which was at best "wishful thinking."

The use of force would not pave the way for hostage release, Geng pointed out, adding that it would only aggregate antagonism and make the confrontations more intense and the situation more volatile.

He called on the Israeli leadership to listen to the public's forceful appeals, give top priority to securing the release of hostages and saving lives, and do their utmost to make the ceasefire happen and end the war.

He also called on the countries that held sway over the parties concerned to show good faith and a responsible attitude by taking tangible actions "to put out the flames of war in Gaza."

Commending the World Health Organization and other humanitarian agencies "that are going against all odds" to provide polio vaccination for Gazan children, Geng said "These children have the same right to grow up healthily as their peers elsewhere in the world" and should not continue to face the deadly threat of lethal weapons after receiving vaccination.

"Every life matters, and no one deserves to be deprived of their right to live," he said.

