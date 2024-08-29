Palestinian death toll from Israeli operation in West Bank rises to 10

Xinhua) 08:51, August 29, 2024

Israeli military vehicles are seen during an Israeli operation in the Far'a refugee camp, to the south of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

"A young man, Mohammad Abed, was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin," the ministry said in a press statement.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the army fired directly at Abed, a freed prisoner, who was subsequently taken to Jenin Government Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ramallah-based health ministry announced that nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the Israeli operation in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm.

Avichai Adraee, spokesman for the Israeli army, stated that Israeli security forces launched a campaign last night aimed at countering "terrorism" in these cities. During the operation, the forces killed a number of militants both from the air and on the ground, found weaponry, and arrested suspects, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said President Mahmoud Abbas is making intensive efforts to halt the "aggression" in the West Bank. Sheikh stated that Abbas has directed all relevant parties to take immediate action and address the needs of the Palestinian people.

A Palestinian man inspects a vehicle attacked by Israeli warplanes in the Sir village, to the south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

An Israeli military vehicle is seen during an Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Israeli military vehicles are seen during an Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian child inspects a vehicle attacked by Israeli warplanes in the Sir village, to the south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

An Israeli military vehicle is seen during an Israeli operation in the Far'a refugee camp, to the south of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn their relative killed in an Israeli airstrike, at a hospital in the northern West Bank city of Tubas, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn their relative killed in an Israeli airstrike, at a hospital in the northern West Bank city of Tubas, on Aug. 28, 2024. At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli shelling and gunfire in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

