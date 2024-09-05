Languages

Xi meets Guinea-Bissau president

(Xinhua) 20:16, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). 

