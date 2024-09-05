Xi meets Sao Tome and Principe's PM

Xinhua) 19:13, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit.

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

It has been proven that Sao Tome and Principe's return to the China-Africa family of friendly cooperation fully aligns with the shared interests of both peoples, Xi said.

China will, as always, support Sao Tome and Principe in advancing national construction and economic development, he added.

Xi called on the two sides to explore cooperation in areas such as tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and infrastructure, so that Sao Tome and Principe can benefit more from the outcomes of the FOCAC summit.

Trovoada thanked China for its valuable assistance, saying the new initiatives announced by President Xi at the FOCAC summit will fuel the development of his country and Africa.

Sao Tome and Principe firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and hopes to further consolidate political mutual trust and boost partnership with China, he said.

The two sides issued a joint statement on establishing the strategic partnership.

