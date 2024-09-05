Home>>
China's top political advisor meets Tunisian PM
(Xinhua) 17:37, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday met with Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China stands ready to work with Tunisia to open a new chapter for their strategic partnership, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.
Maddouri said Tunisia looks forward to deepening cooperation in various fields with China to usher in a bright future for bilateral relations.
