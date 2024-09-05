China's top legislator meets Sierra Leonean president

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday met with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Sierra Leone to implement the outcomes of this summit, strengthen the development of the FOCAC, and jointly advance bilateral relations and China-Africa relations.

The NPC is willing to enhance the exchange of governance experience with the Parliament of Sierra Leone to support the development of bilateral relations from the legislative perspective, Zhao added.

Bio said Sierra Leone is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and promote Sierra Leone-China and Africa-China common development and prosperity.

