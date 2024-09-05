China to give least developed countries zero-tariff treatment: Xi

Xinhua) 18:47, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 African countries, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The move makes China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step and will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity, Xi noted.

